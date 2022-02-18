Brooke Shields surprises strangers with flowers in the streets of New York City

Brooke Shields is sharing the love! The 56-year-old actress celebrated Acts Of Kindness Day by handing out yellow flowers to people in the streets of New York City.

“Today is random Acts of Kindness Day so I wanted to know if I could give you some flowers?” Brooke can be seen on a new video, asking the question to surprised strangers in a park.

Brooke approached many people on the street, evoking some emotional responses, including tears of joy from a woman who was shocked by the act of kindness, as she received a bundle of flowers.

The model and mother of two also runs a nonprofit organization, ‘Beginning is now’ described as “a global community of women of all ages who find strength, wisdom, optimism, humor and more in each other.”

Shields decided to spread the joy by taking part in Positive Week, which runs from February 13 to February 19, including Kindness Day, which has been celebrated on February 17 since 1995, and was created by the Random Acts Of Kindness Foundation, based in Denver, Colorado.

Online users praised the model’s actions on social media, showing appreciation for her acts of kindness, including the people that received flowers, posting the lovely gesture on Instagram Stories.