Why Brooke Shields was horrified when she first met Daniel Craig: ‘He looked at me like I was crazy’

Brooke Shields is looking back at one embarrassing but ‘funny’ moment, revealing she was absolutely “horrified” to meet ‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig, after applying a skincare treatment that left her face temporarily red and puffy.

The actress explained how it all went down during a new video for Vogue, detailing her beauty routine and her favorite skincare products.

Brooke says she went to get a Fraxel laser session, which helps stimulate collagen growth in the skin, and had to attend an important Hollywood event on the same day.

“I did get Fraxel once to take care of sun damage, sun spots or brown spots,” she continued, explaining that the technician “must have raised the frequency or something. And I had a screening to go to that night.”

“I totally forgot that I’d had this done but my face blew up and I saw Daniel Craig and I’m a fan and I ran up to him and the first thing that came to my mind is how many times I get asked if I’m (his wife) Rachel Weisz and what a flattering thing that was to me,” Brooke shared.

Adding that she decided to tell him that “while I looked like I had a blown up pizza face. He looked at me like I was crazy and I was just horrified. So, that was a funny moment.”