Brooke Shields shows off her ‘56-year-old body’ in empowering Jordache campaign

Brooke Shields is the face of Jordache’s Spring 2022 campaign which is inspired by their signature slogan ‘You’ve Got the Look’ and the images are stunning. The 56-year-old even went topless for the shoot and, she gave Khloe Kardashian some competition when it comes to pants only denim ads.

Shields looks amazing in the photos shot by Cass Bird. The model talked to PEOPLE about the campaign and opened up about her desire to keep everything authentic. “It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching,” Shields said. “I’m always like, ‘You better keep it honest.’ And we did,” the actress added.

Aging in America can be hard, especially for a woman in Hollywood with what seems like an invisible time and age barrier for what constitutes as beautiful and marketable. “It’s such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There’s a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege,” she told the outlet.