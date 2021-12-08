Brooke Shields jokes that her daughter’s ages are ‘18 and a**hole’

Brooke Shields joined Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for his podcast Armchair Expert and she opened up the “fun” challenges she faces raising 2 teenage girls. Shields shares Grier, 15, and Rowan,18, who is a freshman at Wake Forest University, with her longtime husband, screenwriter Christopher Henchy. While she is undoubtedly proud of them, she jokingly called Grier an “a**hole.”

When asked what the ages of Grier and Rowan are Shield’s responded, “18 and a**hole.” “Yeah, she’s 15. That‘s what she is. She’s 15,” she clarified. Dax has 2 daughters with Kristen Bell with the same age difference and Brooke sarcastically told him what to look forward to, “it’s so fun,” she said. Shield went on to share a recent FaceTime she had with Grier that is probably the reason she called her an “a**hole” for the world to hear.

“I just got this FaceTime [from Grier] there a dress that she wants to buy, and she’s FaceTiming me in the dress, and it‘s like this drama. And I’m trying to succinctly tell her what is the best plan of action to get said dress, and in the case said dress doesn’t fit the same way we can get another one but we’ll- it’s like this whole thing- but I was laying it out,” Shields explained.

While Shields was “laying it out” in her words, Grier didn’t seem to appreciate the way she was talking to her. “Then I get a text that says, ‘I really don’t appreciate the way you talk to me. I think you talk to me like I am a child.’ And I‘m like hmm okay,” the actress told the hosts with a laugh.

The mom of 2 went on to describe her daughters, “They’re so different. Night and Day,” she said. The actress went on to vent a little about how sometimes she has to just “not respond.” “I just have to wait for the storm to hit and then dissipate and just move on,” she said. Shields also said the girls react and treat her husband completely different for them, “I think fathers are their first love,” she explained.

But of course, despite the sassy text message and “raging hormones,” the “Endless Love” actress has nothing but love for her girls who tell her “everything” “And it usually ends up with, ‘Don’t tell Dad,” she said. And while Grier could have a tone, the proud mom said she would love for her to become a prosecutor. “It‘s funny cause the youngest one [Grier], she shocks me at times,” she told them. “She’s like a social justice warrior, but she can take an argument and I mean manipulate it. She can do something wrong and you’ll apologize. I would love for her to be a prosecutor or something” she quipped.