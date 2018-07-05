Celebrities over 50 show off their amazing bikini bodies
We all say age is just a number – but looking at these celebrities in bikinis, we actually believe it! These Hollywood beauties are all over 50, and are showing off their amazing beach bodies giving us all the inspiration we need. Check out these photos of Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford and more confident women who are proud of their figures when hitting the beach or pool. Brooke Shields At the age of 52, actress and modeling legend Brooke Shields soaked up the sun in a gorgeous black and white bikini – and showed that she still can give today's cover girls a run for their money! The star shared two stunning bikini photos on her Instagram, showing the results of her fitness regime from every angle.
The actress sailed out of 2017 by posting a stunning bikini pic to Instagram. Salma showed off her sculptural figure, wearing a purple two-piece swimsuit while on board a boat. Her hair blew in the breeze as she took in the view, accessorizing with sunglasses and a brimmed hat. "I adore the ocean," the star wrote alongside the photo.
The actress showed off her her toned figure in a bikini just ahead of the new year. She wrote, "Coming for you 2018," along with the beach shot.
The founder of the Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear celebrated National Bikini Day with a mirror selfie, showing off her trim figure in a sexy, coral two-piece. The 52-year-old actress captioned the photo:"#nationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach."
The 62-year-old Kardashian momager flaunted a bod that everyone should try to "keep up with" (no matter what age). Her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, shared the stunning bikini selfie to her Instagram, writing: "Kris Jenner looking like a snack! I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"
Boat beauty! The Basic Instinct star basked in the sunlight while on a 2017 summer "family boating day" in Montana. At 60, the mother-of-three looks as amazing as ever rocking a small blue bikini.
The supermodel could easily pass for her daughter Kaia Gerber. The ageless beauty looked just as fabulous wearing a bikini in her 50s as she did in her 20s, while enjoying a family spring break vacation.
Once again the natural beauty wowed the world with her ageless bikini bod. The star took to her Instagram page on to show off her toned physique in a stunning yellow bikini. Elizabeth captioned the knockout photo: “My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach#Herefordshire.”
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and health advocate looked her best in an orange swimsuit. In the snapshot, Bella and Gigi’s mom proved that you only get better with age. The 54-year-old captioned the photo, "It's a magical place....... #Tahiti #BoraBora #PlanetEarth."
The 64-year-old model posed in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue alongside her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Shooting on set with Alexa and Sailor was a “real full circle moment” for the mom-of-three. She confessed to SI, ”I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine.”
In August 2017, Salma Hayek once again looked fantastic in a red bikini as she rinsed off outdoors. The actress gave quite the tribute to water, when she posted this steamy bikini pic to Instagram. In both English and Spanish, the star wrote: "#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans."
At 52-years-old, actress and model Brooke Shields looked as great as ever while rocking a blue two-piece, proving that hard work yields results. She proudly captioned the photo, "The hard work is starting to pay off."
Supermodel Elle Macpherson shows of her long legs and lean figure while posing in her Elle Macpherson Body lingerie line. The 53-year-old rocks an olive top, stylish straw hat, beaded necklace, and cream-colored sweater tied around her waist.
Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, flaunted her amazing bikini body on her Instagram account. The 50-year-old struck a pose in sunny Carmel, California, captioning the photo, "Hello Carmel."
Summer Ready: How to give yourself a bikini wax at home according to pros
Lele Pons is the queen of cosmetic procedure before and after pics - and we can’t stop staring
Valentina Ferrer stuns in a snowy bikini photoshoot
Sasha Obama is all smiles in a colorful bikini in Los Angeles
Princess Leonor hits the slopes during military training ahead of Christmas: Photos
Luxury gifts for pets, and more ideas to pamper your furry friend
Kendall Jenner takes a trip to Aspen with her closest friends after breaking up with Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert