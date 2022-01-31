America Ferrera stars in her first COVERGIRL dual-language campaign

America Ferrera debuts as a beauty ambassador for COVERGIRL! The Latina actress recently starred in the new Clean Fresh Skincare collection campaign. Marketing to cosmetics lovers and the English and Spanish-speaking Latinx community, the dual-language campaign marks the availability of the drop everywhere the brand is sold.
The new skincare collection is part of the company’s vision of creating a cleaner, cruelty-free, vegan, and more sustainable products. According to the press release, COVERGIRL was the first brand to introduce clean make-up 60 years ago; therefore, their latest innovations are continued efforts to change beauty for good; while making it accessible to everyone.
According to the brand, America embodies a modern COVERGIRL. A person who “has a clear point of view on beauty and skincare” reflects the brand‘s ambitions and the Clean Fresh Skincare collection.
“When we announced our partnership with America Ferrera in the fall, we knew she would perfectly personify the Clean Fresh Skincare collection. America encourages everyone to embrace their authenticity and forge their own individual paths, which is why she was the perfect ambassador for COVERGIRL’s newest accessible and inclusive innovation —Clean Fresh Skincare,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty, home to the COVERGIRL brand.
“It’s a clean, vegan skincare line that brings ingredient-conscious products to everyone and proves that clean beauty doesn’t have to come with prestige prices for an audience of consumers who may not have previously been able to diversify their beauty routine in this way,“ Curti added.
Ferrera is now part of the coveted list of people that served as COVERGIRL ambassadors, including Queen Latifah, Rihanna, and Zendaya. Now, as a barrier-breaking Latina actress, director, and producer, America will share COVERGIRL’s empowering message of individuality, accessibility, and inclusivity.
“Growing up, I really didn’t see myself represented in the media and across traditional beauty standards. To be named a COVERGIRL is something I never expected, but I’m thrilled to be able to represent my community and show that you can be an actor, a director, a businesswoman, a mom, a Latina, a first-generation American, and be a COVERGIRL,” shared America. “The Clean Fresh Skincare collection embodies some of my favorite elements of my beauty routine, including clean ingredients, easy-to-use products, and a collection that can be found at an affordable price.”
The latest ad also includes a Latina behind the cameras. Coty’s in-house creative team, led by Sam Southey, Global Head of Brand Equity & Creative Lead; trusted Latina director and photographer Paola Kudacki, to bring and merge the best of America and COVERGIRL in the campaign.
“When I stepped on to set, I felt an immediate bond and connection with America. Directing this campaign was truly so much fun; her authenticity and professionalism made the shoot run so smoothly. It was an unforgettable experience. Both America and I truly believe in bringing more LatinX voices to the forefront of the beauty industry. We’re excited to share this campaign with the world and for our community to see themselves represented in the media, and hopefully get inspired to follow their dreams and to feel proud in their own skin,” said Kudacki.