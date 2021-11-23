Disney’s latest movie Encanto brings the magic of family to the screens and the hard work and creativity to beauty lovers. The company has established a robust partnership with Latinx-owned businesses. It has teamed up with culturally relevant brands, Alamar Cosmetics, and Rizos Curls, intending to amplify the power of these entrepreneurs.

Alamar Cosmetics and Disney are taking beauty lovers on a trip to South America to discover the many wonders of Colombia. Disney’s Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics marks a historical moment for the Latinx beauty community as it is Disney’s first time collaborating with an independent Latina-owned business.

Agencies Disney‘s Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics

The partnership is also an homage to the three things that make Disney’s Encanto so mesmerizing: Colombia with its unique, boundless beauty; family, whose love keeps us grounded; and the inner magic that blossoms from unconditional self-love.

“We were shocked when Disney contacted us and said that they had a movie that we would be perfect to collaborate with,” Gabriela Trujillo told HOLA! USA, referring to the time she received a DM from Disney’s VP of Global Marketing. “So while they were developing the movie, I developed a 13 piece collection.”

Agencies Gabriela Trujillo, Founder and CEO of Alamar Cosmetics

The colección will include 13 limited-edition pieces ranging from Alamar’s staple Lip Gloss formulas to blushes, highlighters, and Liquid Eyeliners for the first time in Alamar’s history. Take a look at the collection below.