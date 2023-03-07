Cher gushes about the new music she has with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards

If you’ve been waiting for new music from Cher, get ready because she has two albums coming. But the legendary singer isn’t working alone, she has the help of her maybe fiancé Alexander Edwards. The iconic 76-year-old singer recently revealed they’ve been working on new jams together.

Talking to E! at the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love event, the “Believe“ singer said she is going to England to record two albums. When asked what her inspiration was for the music, Cher could not hold back a huge smile when she revealed, “some of the songs Alexander gave me.” “So I’m pretty excited about that,” the blushing artist added.

Cher also gushed about his talent, he’s “a producer and a writer” and “does everything” she said. Cher has complete confidence in the new music, saying, “I think like any artist when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”



The last song Cher released was “Walls” in 2021. The Burlesque star doesn’t just have new music, she’s planning to tour later and is trying to get herself in shape.



Edwards and Cher are mixing business and pleasure but are still a relatively new couple, going public in November. They are moving fast, even sparking engagement rumors on Christmas Day. The singer shared a photo of a huge diamond ring, gushing about the gift on Twitter writing, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”



While there has been a lot of skepticism about their relationship, like if Edwards is being sincere, Cher is unbothered. A source told Us Weekly, she is well aware of the haters, “but she couldn’t care less.” “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

“She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years. The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”