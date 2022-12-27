Cher sparks engagement rumors with Amber Rose’s ex Alexander Edwards

Cher has fans wondering if she’s engaged after sharing a photo of a huge diamond ring. The 76-year-old has been dating Alexander Edwards, 36, and it certainly looks like an engagement ring. She gushed about the gift on Twitter writing “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”



The iconic singer shared the same photo again an hour later, with the caption, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

They are a relatively new couple, only going public in November, and Cher did not say it was an engagement ring, but her Twitter activity might be enough evidence. Many people congratulated her, and she said thank you to one fan.

Cher also reflected on how she wished she could show her mom the ring, who passed away earlier this month on December 10. “Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…‘she Loves Diamonds.’” She tweeted. “Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite.We were telling Stories about her,WHAT A WOMAN.”

Edwards’ past has also been a topic of discussion. The music executive dated Amber Rose between 2018 and 2021, and they share a son, Slash,3. But he has been accused of cheating on her. Cher even responded to a tweet about it.

“I’m happy for Cher but that man wasted so many of Amber’s good years cheating on her with no ring to turn around and do this in a matter of months?? People are wild,” one person replied to the photo of her ring.

Cher responded, “Baby, from my heart,Neither one of us wanted to Take Long Flt To Paris,Neither one Was looking for someone, Give U my word.” It’s a bit confusing, but the underlying message seems to be they weren’t trying to fall in love, and just did.