Cher sparks romantic rumors with 36-year-old music executive: Who is he?

It seems Cher is ready for a new relationship! The iconic singer is sparking romance rumors, after being photographed with Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, and it seems the age difference might not be an issue for the pair.
The 76-year-old music legend was spotted holding hands with the 36-year-old music executive, while entering a restaurant in Los Angeles. Cher and Alexander decided to have dinner together at Craig’s in West Hollywood, and at one point he was seen kissing her hand in a delicate manner.
Alexander seemed to be very attentive with the performer, who wore all-black for her apparent date, matching with the businessman, as he also wore a black ensemble from head-to-toe.
This is not the first time the pair have been spotted together. Cher was previously seen with Alexander and Tyga during another outing in Los Angeles, just a few days after he was photographed at Cher’s Malibu mansion, which is currently on sale for $85 million.
Alexander shares a 3-year-old son named Slash with model Amber Rose. The former couple started dating back in 2018, but decided to call it quits after a cheating scandal, involving multiple women.
“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Amber wrote at the time. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway.”