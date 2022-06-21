Cher praises Kate Bush for her success after beating her U.K. chart record

Kate Bush’s sudden success with her 1985 song ‘Running Up That Hill’ has broken new records, after reaching the U.K. chart summit last week, 37 years since the song was first released.

The 63-year-old singer has become the oldest female artist to hit No.1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, a title that was previously held by Cher, who reached the charts in 1998 with her hit song ‘Believe’ when she was 52.

And now that Kate is ready to take her throne, Cher is there to welcome her with open arms. “Bravo Kate,” the singer shared on Twitter, “Records are meant to be broken.”

She continued, “Remember back in the day, when women had short sell-by dates. We had to fight our way through the testosterone curtain, and we did it so the girls who came after us could sing as long as they want to.”

Cher concluded by declaring her admiration for Kate, writing “Mega respect.” Kate is currently the fifth oldest artist to achive a U.K. No. 1 single, and she has revealed how “overwhelmed” she is with the support of her new fans, following the pop culture phenomenon caused by the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force,” Kate wrote, “I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”