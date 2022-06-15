Cher and Versace partner up for Pride Month collection

Cher and Versace, two icons in the gay world, are collaborating for Pride Month. This marks the first partnership between Cher and the brand, which is managed by her long time friend, Donatella Versace.

The announcement was shared alongside some amazing photos, featuring Cher wearing the new collection, called “Chersace.” The limited edition collection features shirts, socks and baseball caps, with all proceeds being donated to Gender Spectrum, an LGBTQ children and youth charity. Cher shared a post where she’s seen wearing the shirt that reads Chersace and features Versace’s emblematic logo in rainbow colors. “Just hanging @ home rocking my new #Chersace t-shirt celebrating #LGBTQPride (And proceeds going to #GenderSpectrum),” reads her Instagram caption.

When discussing the collaboration, Cher mentioned the importance of the LGBTQ community, something that has meant a lot for her and Donatella. “Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime,” shared Cher in the statement. “It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us.”