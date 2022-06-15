Cher and Versace partner up for Pride Month collection

Cher and Versace, two icons in the gay world, are collaborating for Pride Month. This marks the first partnership between Cher and the brand, which is managed by her long time friend, Donatella Versace.
The announcement was shared alongside some amazing photos, featuring Cher wearing the new collection, called “Chersace.” The limited edition collection features shirts, socks and baseball caps, with all proceeds being donated to Gender Spectrum, an LGBTQ children and youth charity. Cher shared a post where she’s seen wearing the shirt that reads Chersace and features Versace’s emblematic logo in rainbow colors. “Just hanging @ home rocking my new #Chersace t-shirt celebrating #LGBTQPride (And proceeds going to #GenderSpectrum),” reads her Instagram caption.
When discussing the collaboration, Cher mentioned the importance of the LGBTQ community, something that has meant a lot for her and Donatella. “Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime,” shared Cher in the statement. “It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us.”
Cher has long been an LGBTQ icon and ally, with her song “Believe” having a fixed spot in queer playlists. Since the start of her career, Cher has participated at a variety of queer events and has also been a recipient of the GLAAD Vanguard Award for “having made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for lesbian and gay men.”
Donatella Versace also has a history with the LGBTQ community, with her brother Gianni being one of the most prominent figures in the community in the 90’s. In 2019, she was named a Stonewall Ambassador, something that she called a great honor. “I could not be more proud to add my voice to the ones of millions of other people who have the strength and courage to demand a change in the status quo,” she said at the time. “For a better life for everyone. For a better world.”