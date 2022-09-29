Cher makes surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, walking for Balmain in skintight bodysuit

Cher made a surprise appearance during Paris Fashion Week! The iconic singer and actress closed the Balmain runway show looking absolutely stunning, wearing a skintight bodysuit with bold shoulders, paired with black boots and black gloves.

The 76-year-old music legend was all smiles waving at the crowd, while her 1998 hit song ‘Strong Enough’ played in the background. Cher walked the runway and was accompanied by Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

The star-studded show was definitely one of the most memorable of Paris Fashion Week, with Ashley Graham and Kristen McMenamy among the models walking for the famous fashion brand. And with many A-List celebrities watching the show, including Kylie Jenner, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Dove Cameron.

Cher couldn’t hide her excitement, even writing about her experience on social media after making the surprise appearance. “JUST HAD BEST TIME, ON STAGE…FELT GREAT,” she wrote on Twitter. “SHOW WAS PROBABLY [THE] BEST FASHION SHOW EVER,” adding, “CLOTHES 2 DIE 4.”

Balmain’s creative director also talked about their decision to collaborate with the fan-favorite artist. “Cher has been a daring pioneer, a true trailblazer, for over six decades, never slowing down, always pulling us along with her, as she courageously marches forward,” the statement for the brand reads.

“‘Style icon’ doesn’t come close to describing her achievement of defining more than a half-century’s worth of fashion’s trends. And, in this challenging age that compels us to fight for long-overdue changes, her impressive, long-term commitment to dedicated activism is an example to all,” Rousteing declared.