During this time of year, celebrities take a break from their professional commitments to enjoy themselves with their families and loved ones. For Chayanne, family is a fundamental part of his life, so it is not surprising that he has celebrated Christmas with his family. The singer celebrated with his wife, children, and his niece Lele Pons and her fiancé Guaynaa. Although he is usually very private about his personal life, it was Isadora and Lorenzo Figueroa, as well as Lele, the Venezuelan singer, who shared how they spent the holidays together.