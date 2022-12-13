Lele Pons is a world traveler. After healing from an emergency appendix surgery in October, the artist is back in good health and enjoying her life. Pons, who got engaged to Guaynaa last August, has been traveling, going wedding dress shopping in Paris, France, two weeks ago, and most recently, Saudia Arabia. The 26-year-old shared stunning photos of her time in the Middle Eastern country that had her fans and friends excited. Check out the pics below.