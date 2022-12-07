The 8 best blockbusters of 2022

The word blockbuster has been around for a while, referring to any form of entertainment that’s packaged to produce large amounts of profit. Whether or not the film or the book manages to make money is another matter entirely. In Hollywood, the term took prominence in the ‘70s, with the help of Steven Spielberg and a little movie called “Jaws.” Nowadays, the blockbuster is a word that’s mostly used in reference to Marvel films, which are the only guaranteed box office success at home and overseas.
To make this list more interesting, we’ve rounded up some of the year’s best and most profitable films. Best is an important word; we’ve selected films that managed to get people to go to theaters while also leaving a significant imprint in the future of the industry. These movies show that people are willing to pay for an expensive ticket when the right elements are in the mix.
Here are the 8 best blockbusters of the year.
Top Gun: Maverick
The undoubted blockbuster of the year is “Top Gun: Maverick” a film that surpasses its original in every way, making it better in retrospect. Starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, “Maverick” is a perfect blend of nostalgia and the future, tapping into the old-school magnetism of its lead star while showing off stunts and action sequences that could have only been a dream a few years ago.
The Batman
“The Batman” was released in March of this year, a surprisingly early date for a movie that fills out all of the blockbuster boxes. That weird little fact goes perfectly in sync with the film, a dark take on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) that tries hard to bring something new and novel to the superhero genre.
Nope
Every Jordan Peele movie is a cinematic event. “Nope” is his best yet, tapping into his inner Spielberg for a film that’s hilarious, awe-inducing, and terrifying, sometimes all at once. Starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings, the film follows the two as they realize that a UFO is hovering over their California ranch, pushing them on a quest to become the first to capture it on film. Things do not go as planned.
Scream
The fifth installment of “Scream” is aptly titled “Scream”, serving as a sequel and a reboot of the whole franchise. The film introduces a new cast of characters while also providing a send-off to the original trio, made out of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. It’s a movie that has a lot of fun with death scenes, unexpected reveals, a love of the horror genre, and an interest in intertextuality that’s long been a key part of these films.
Barbarian
It’s been a great year for horror. “Barbarian” is one example, a film whose marketing relied on audience members coming into it with a clean slate. The film starts with Tess (Georgina Campbell), a woman who books an Airbnb only to discover that the lot is located in a very creepy place and that it’s occupied by a mysterious guy, played by none other than the clown from “It” (Bill Skarsgard). It only gets crazier from there.
Ambulance
Michael Bay’s return to theaters came in the form of a tightly-paced thriller that a lot of people adored. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez, the film follows two brothers trying to rob a bank, a plan that quickly goes off the rails and pushes them to their limits.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
One of the most surprising movies this year was “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Not because it was good – it’s directed by The Daniels, a filmmaking duo that have rarely made a film that isn’t worth a watch – but because it made a lot of money. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, the unlikeliest of heroes, who’s tasked with battling forces across the multiverse. Like Spider-Man, but starring a woman in her 60’s who works at a laundromat.
Avatar: The Way of Water
“Avatar: The Way of Water” hasn’t been released yet, but, following the numbers that the original’s 2022 re-release pulled, it’s clear that part two will make a lot of money. A film that’s been over a decade in the making comes with high expectations; apparently, these have been met with early critics calling it a masterpiece and one of James Cameron’s best. Starring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, the Na’vi are back for a tale of family, war, and breathtaking VFX.