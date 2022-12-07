The 8 best blockbusters of 2022

The word blockbuster has been around for a while, referring to any form of entertainment that’s packaged to produce large amounts of profit. Whether or not the film or the book manages to make money is another matter entirely. In Hollywood, the term took prominence in the ‘70s, with the help of Steven Spielberg and a little movie called “Jaws.” Nowadays, the blockbuster is a word that’s mostly used in reference to Marvel films, which are the only guaranteed box office success at home and overseas.

To make this list more interesting, we’ve rounded up some of the year’s best and most profitable films. Best is an important word; we’ve selected films that managed to get people to go to theaters while also leaving a significant imprint in the future of the industry. These movies show that people are willing to pay for an expensive ticket when the right elements are in the mix.

Here are the 8 best blockbusters of the year.

Top Gun: Maverick

The undoubted blockbuster of the year is “Top Gun: Maverick” a film that surpasses its original in every way, making it better in retrospect. Starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, “Maverick” is a perfect blend of nostalgia and the future, tapping into the old-school magnetism of its lead star while showing off stunts and action sequences that could have only been a dream a few years ago.

The Batman

“The Batman” was released in March of this year, a surprisingly early date for a movie that fills out all of the blockbuster boxes. That weird little fact goes perfectly in sync with the film, a dark take on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) that tries hard to bring something new and novel to the superhero genre.

Nope

Every Jordan Peele movie is a cinematic event. “Nope” is his best yet, tapping into his inner Spielberg for a film that’s hilarious, awe-inducing, and terrifying, sometimes all at once. Starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings, the film follows the two as they realize that a UFO is hovering over their California ranch, pushing them on a quest to become the first to capture it on film. Things do not go as planned.