Marc Anthony & Ariana DeBose perform together at the Maestro Cares gala

Marc Anthony’s Maestro Cares Foundation celebrated its 9th annual gala. The event was a star-studded affair and featured many surprises, among them, a performance by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

©Makeup by Harper



DeBose and Marc Anthony performed a cover of “Hotel California”.

The moment was captured in an Instagram story shared by the account Makeup by Harper, and shows DeBose and Anthony singing close together onstage. The two are performing a rendition of The Eagles’ “Hotel California” and are sharing the mic as they danced and sing in front of the crowd.

Anthony also performed some of his biggest hits over the course of the evening, taking a break every few songs to greet guests and spend time with his fiancee, Nadia Ferreira.

The gala honored several noted guests, among them Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and the former baseball player Mariano Rivera. J Balvin, Carlos Ponce, and more were also guests, with some of them serving as the evening’s presenters.

©GettyImages



Henry Cardenas, Mariano Rivera, Marc Anthony, and Gloria and Emilo Estefan

Marc Anthony and Ferreira served as hosts and looked stunning. Anthony wore a dark navy suit while Ferreira dazzled in a sparkling black gown with some stunning details. She paired the look with some dark makeup and wore her hair in an elegant high bun.