Nadia Ferreira goes wedding dress shopping ahead of marriage to Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have not yet revealed their wedding date, but it could be just around the corner! With her mom visiting Miami, the Paraguayan model visited a fashion house to see some wedding dresses. The 23-year-old shared her excitement on social media as she enjoyed the special moment with her mother, Ludy Ferreira. The singer popped the question in May this year, just a couple of months after making their relationship public.

©@nadiatferreira



Nadia and her mom

With the help of her mother, Nadia admired each dress that caught her attention. The future bride also invited a good friend to offer support- model and actress Gisela Iribas. With lace, beading, pearls, and satin, the possibilities are endless when it comes to finding the perfect dress.

The bridal salon made sure the bride-to-be and her companions felt special and relaxed with champagne.