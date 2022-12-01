Nadia Ferreira goes wedding dress shopping ahead of marriage to Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have not yet revealed their wedding date, but it could be just around the corner! With her mom visiting Miami, the Paraguayan model visited a fashion house to see some wedding dresses. The 23-year-old shared her excitement on social media as she enjoyed the special moment with her mother, Ludy Ferreira. The singer popped the question in May this year, just a couple of months after making their relationship public.
With the help of her mother, Nadia admired each dress that caught her attention. The future bride also invited a good friend to offer support- model and actress Gisela Iribas. With lace, beading, pearls, and satin, the possibilities are endless when it comes to finding the perfect dress.
The bridal salon made sure the bride-to-be and her companions felt special and relaxed with champagne.
Her future as Mrs. Muñiz
Now that Anthony has concluded his Pa’lla Voy Tour 2022 tour, the couple is back home in Miami seemingly in wedding planning mode. In an interview with HOLA! USA, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2021, revealed that she was brainstorming until the time came to organize the wedding. “I have an album of the things I would like,” she said gleefully.
While they have not revealed many details of their wedding, she has shared insight into what she wants for their future- children! “(I see myself) with many children, with a large family of course!” she told us.
The date is unknown, but the second leg of Anthony’s tour kicks off on February 9 in New York at Madison Square Garden. The Salsero will take the stage until March 12, which can point to a summer wedding if they wait until the tour ends..