Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lele Pons is in full wedding planning mode! The singer said “yes” to Guaynaa’s proposal on stage at Tomorrowland on July 31, and four months later, she already has a wedding dress. On Monday, Lele shared photos posing in Paris along with adorable snaps at the bridal boutique with her grandma and mom. Check them out below.
RELATED:
Jennifer Lopez’s son Max cozy up with stepdad Ben Affleck in an adorable post
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make their courtside basketball game debut in New York
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!