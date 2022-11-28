Jennifer Lopez’s son Max cozy up with stepdad Ben Affleck in an adorable post

Marc Anthony can rest assured that his son with Jennifer Lopez, is in good hands! Lopez took to social media to share an adorable snap of her husband, Ben Affleck cozing up with her son Max 14, in a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow shared on Instagram.

The picture features the teenager lying on the actor’s shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. “This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁,” Lopez wrote, alongside hashtags “#ThisIsMeNow” and “#Family.” The slideshow also includes shots of JLo making cookies. The video consists of Lopez’s song “The One” from her 2002 album This Is Me... Then.

In addition to Max, Lopez shares Emme, with legendary salsa singer Marc Anthony. The pair were married from 2004 to 2014. Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and divorced in 2018. They share three kids: daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials a month after eloping in Las Vegas. The happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.