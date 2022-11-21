Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share the sweetest video: ‘I found the person that makes me the happiest’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to share their love for each other with their fans and followers, this time with a sweet video showing some PDA. The celebrity couple was all smiles while hugging each other.

The singer can be seen explaining how she feels about him with a viral audio. “I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been,” resulting in a big smile from Ben after hearing the soundbite.

Jennifer posted some emojis indicating that the pair would be spending thanksgiving together and are now ready to celebrate the holidays with their family. The sweet video went viral almost instantly with many of their fans praising them for their love in the comment section.

The actress recently opened up about how she felt when they first started to reconnect via email, following their first engagement back in 2002, which resulted in calling off their wedding in early 2004.

“I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” she said to Vogue. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

“Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently. The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too,” she explained. “All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again.”