Jennifer Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck contacted her via email rekindling their romance

Romance seems to be a little different in this day and age, as a single email can rekindle an entire relationship. This seemed to be the case with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after the couple decided to tie the knot, following their breakup in 2004.

The two stars reconnected in April 2021, and Jennifer is revealing some details about the way they started talking again after almost two decades. During her recent interview with Vogue magazine, the singer explained that it was Ben who emailed her first.

“Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public,” she said, in reference to their first dates. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

The pair would go on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, before having a big wedding celebration in Georgia. However, Jennifer says she doesn’t think rekindling a romance can work in the same way for everyone.

“Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently. The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too,” she explained. “All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again.”