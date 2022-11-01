Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding venue is also the place they use to disconnect from the world and connect with each other; therefore, the happy couple has decided to transform the compound into a shabby chic paradise.

The property is where Ben and JLo hosted their second wedding, and it is located in Georgia. The central mansion has 6,000 sq ft of living space. Ben listed the property for sale in 2019 for $8 million and took it off the market when no one showed interest.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck transform their Georgia compound into a shabby chic paradise

The breathtaking property is an 87-acre, multi-residence compound overlooking the North Newport River on the ultra-private Hampton Island Preserve. It sits on a 4,000-acre pristine island about 35 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

To maintain privacy, visitors must obtain the permission of an island resident before crossing the bridge that provides access to the exclusive enclave with a golf course and equestrian center. The couple’s place has several structures, but the main one is the so-called “Big House,” which has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. It turns out the mansion was supposed to be the location of their wedding 20 years ago. Therefore, JLo decided to refresh it with the same interior designer she used two decades ago.

“20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia.” The “On the Floor” singer added, “Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding.”

“Its always a privilege to work with you creating a magical home for you and your family. Your mindful attention to detail is what makes everything you do have meaning and soul,” Rachel Ashwell said in the comments section.