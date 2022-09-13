Jennifer Aniston buys Oprah Winfrey’s $14.8 million Montecito estate

Oprah Winfrey has sold the other half of her Montecito estate to Jennifer Aniston. According to The Dirt, the 4,320-square-foot estate went for $14.8 million.
The estate was built in 1998 and sits on 1.03 acres of land. It has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The house is large, but technically a mansion is at least 8,000 square feet.
Winfrey acquired the property in early 2021 for $10.5 million. It was a 2.1-acre, multi-parcel, which included a Mediterranean-style main house, and two small cottages. Per The dirt, she seemingly separated the estate into two parts, selling each half to different buyers.
The famous host sold the 2 small cottages for $2.3 million in mid-August before selling the main house to Aniston. The Friends actor also owns a $20.97 million Bel Air mansion. If she moves to the Montecito home permanently, she will have plenty of privacy as the house is invisible from the street. It’s also gated.