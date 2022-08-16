Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her vacation in the Bahamas. In July, the actress jetted to the islands with friends that included Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman. On Monday, she shared a gallery of photos from the trip with the caption, “Take us back” and in the mix were stunning photos showing off the 53-year-old toned physique.
