A person benefited from Anne Heche’s organs after she was taken from live support

Anne Heche is no longer with us after she has been taken off life support. However, one of her dreams became a reality when she was able to donate organs to someone in need. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” the star’s rep told People.

After it was confirmed that the 53-year-old actress died due to a car crash, her rep informed that she had made a match with an organ recipient. According to the publications, although Heche was legally dead according to California law, her heart kept beating while on life support as OneLegacy Foundation was looking for potential recipients.

©GettyImages



Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a statement announcing her departure reads. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” it continued. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The actress was driving her Mini Cooper down a suburban street in Los Angeles and crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Heche was “severely burned,” and as bystanders tried to help her exit the vehicle, she allegedly backed up and drove, crashing into another home and causing the car to be “engulfed” in flames.

Regardless of her passing, her Lifetime movie Girl In Room 13 is still scheduled to premiere in September. The network said during a panel at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour that the film will be released. Amy Winter, executive VP, and head of programming asked reporters not to ask about her health status.

The movie director, Elisabeth Rohm, said the project is ready to be released. “We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women, and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa, who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm said. “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished, and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.” Heche stars along with Larissa Dias, Max Montesi, and Matt Hamilton.

“We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do that, we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status,” Winter said. “This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women. Thank you for your support and your questions about the film.”