Anne Heche’s upcoming movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ is still scheduled to premiere in September

Anne Heche’s Lifetime movie Girl In Room 13 is still scheduled to premiere in September despite her death. The actress, which had a tragic car accident, was taken off life support today after being in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Regardless of her passing, the network said during a panel at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour that the film will be released. Amy Winter, executive VP, and head of programming asked reporters not to ask about her health status.

©GettyImages



Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her, and everyone affected,” Winter said. “We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do that, we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status. This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women. Thank you for your support and your questions about the film.”

The movie director, Elisabeth Rohm, said the project is ready to be released. “We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women, and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa, who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm said. “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished, and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.” Heche stars along with Larissa Dias, Max Montesi, and Matt Hamilton.

The actress was driving her Mini Cooper down a suburban street in Los Angeles and crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Heche was “severely burned,” and as bystanders tried to help her exit the vehicle, she allegedly backed up and drove, crashing into another home and causing the car to be “engulfed” in flames.