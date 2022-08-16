Rocco is the son of Madonna and English film director Guy Ritchie. He was eight years old when they decided to end their marriage, and he had to travel between New York and London to spend time with them. He went on tour with Madonna and even danced on stage, but by 2015 he lost interest. She told Entertainment Weekly at the time that her son wasn’t “interested in performing” with her on stage, adding, “Your mum is not cool when you’re 14.