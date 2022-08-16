Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Madonna is living it up in Italy! The pop icon and her son Rocco Ritchie’s birthday is days apart, and it looks like they jetted to Sicily for a double birthday celebration. On Monday, Madonna shared a gallery of photos from their beautiful dinner, and they were all smiles. The singer also shared a video from their trip showing them dancing, playing music, and having fun. Check out the video below and photos from their trip.
