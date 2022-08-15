Salma Hayek motivates her followers with a stunning bikini photo

Salma Hayek is starting off the week with the right mindset. She shared a photo on her bikini and shared some motivational words for her followers.

“Ready for the week. Lista para la semana,” she captioned the post, which shows her smiling for the camera and looking amazing in a black bikini. She paired the look with some sunglasses, a black hat and a black and white beach kimono. Hayek stands against a beautiful backdrop of a beach, in the midst of a bright and sunny day.

Hayek has been making the most of the summer, sharing photos of herself by the beach and enjoying the sun. Her previous post features her in a pink bikini and a cowgirl hat. “Happy Sunday!!!” she captioned her photo, with showed her proudly with no make up.

Salma Hayek is currently working on Angelina Jolie’s new movie, an experience that Hayek has loved. The film is called “Without Blood” and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, which explores trauma and war.

“I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best or one of the best,” said Hayek of Jolie to People Magazine. “It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]...she was shockingly good.”