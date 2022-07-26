The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently announced phases 5 and 6. For those who don’t speak Marvel language, these two phases lay out the timeline of the upcoming projects that take place within their universe, having TV shows and films scheduled through the year 2025.

While the MCU could use more diversity, Latinos have a history with it, from Zoe Saldana’s work in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” to Tenoch Huerta’s awaited role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Scroll down to have a look at some of the Latinos with the most important roles in the MCU: