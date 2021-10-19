Salma Hayek attends ‘Eternals’ premiere red carpet with mini-me daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek took her mini-me daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to the premiere red carpet of Eternals. The 55-year-old actress and her 14-year-old daughter looked chic during the big event held in Los Angeles.

Hayek wore a black Gucci dress with a slit and plunging neckline while Valentina matched her famous mom with a mini polka dot Saint Laurent dress paired with black tights and velvet booties.

©GettyImages



Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek arrive for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Eternals at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on October 18, 2021.

Hayek is portraying Ajak in the upcoming film by Chloé Zhao. In 2020, the actress shared with reporters what is her character’s relationships with the other Eternals. According to Screen Rant, Salma said that Ajak has a maternal role in the group. “The thing of the mother was interesting because it allows me to have a specific perspective of observation,” she says, referring to how originally Ajak was a male character that ended being gender-swapped for the film.

“That it’s a specific human way of seeing all the people in these — there’s a level of love, of caring, and empathy. There’s a level of trying to hold, not just the mission, but the family that is doing this mission, which is different,” she explains.

“And I have a different relationship with each one of them like you do with your kids. And you can differentiate; this one is going to be the one that is going to have trouble with this. Oh my God, I know. I am terrified when this girl turns 14; she’s going to be dating at 30. So, you already know your kids that way,” the actress added.

©Courtesy of Marvel Studios





The film also includes Angelina Jolie playing Thena, Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Sprite (Lia McHugh).