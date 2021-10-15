Salma Hayek & Kumail Nanjiani talk about meeting celebrities and playing superheroes

Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, stars of the upcoming Marvel film “Eternals,” stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. The pair discussed a variety of topics, from their first experiences meeting celebrities, to acting as superheroes and what their parents think about it.

Salma Hayek at El Capitan Entertainment Center in Los Angeles.

Salma Hayek spoke about the first time she met Stevie Wonder. “I’m a huuge fan,” she said. “I never go up to people but this time I went. And I went across the room and I said, ‘Mr. Stevie Wonder, my name is Salma Hayek.’ I had already done a couple of movies and he said, ‘I know who you are.’ He reached out for my hand and he was going straight for my boobs because he’s blind, he cannot see. And the guy that was with him panicked and said ‘She’s short, she’s short!” said Salma, making everyone laugh.

When asked about how excited people and family were over their roles in the Marvel films, Salma said that her husband was the one who was most excited. “My mom, she’s watching Korean telenovelas now.” she said. “She doesn’t really follow the Marvel Universe.” Still, Salma says that her mother does understand how groundbreaking the role is, particularly since Salma is “Latina, a middle-aged woman and still playing an action hero.”