Salma Hayek is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Her acting skills, charisma, fashion style, and personality positioned her as a benchmark in the industry. The hardworking Latina is currently promoting Marvel’s movie Eternals which will release in theaters on November 5.

The 55-year-old Mexican star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the upcoming film. Hayek, known for always being in good spirits, smiled for the cameras waiting for her outside the set and took photos with her fans.

©GrosbyGroup



Salma Hayek all smiles as she arrives at the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For the occasion, Salma brought back 70’s vibes and rocked a leopard print suit with flared hems.

The star completed her retro look with a plunging black top and a see-through blouse on top.

While talking with Kimmel, Salma Hayek revealed that her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie wasn’t sure about jumping into the Mexican tradition of pushings someone’s head into a cake to celebrate their birthday.

Salma explained that “mordida” means bite and chanting the word in a birthday celebration is a tradition in which the person blows the candle and bites the birthday cake hands-free. “And then there‘s always one that hits you and sticks your face inside the cake,” Salma said.