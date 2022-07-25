Meet Tenoch Huerta, the villain of ‘Black Panther 2’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is one of the most awaited releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first trailer and details of the film were introduced at San Diego Comic Con, where some of the story’s plot details were revealed.

One of the most exciting announcements made in the panel was the introduction of Namor, the Marvel character that will play the story’s villain. He’s played by the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

©GettyImages



Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Huerta has had appearances in “Narcos: Mexico,” and “The Forever Purge.” “It’s amazing. I mean everyone pretends to be a superhero or to be part of movies or whatever, and then you are part of it. You are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It’s your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It’s overwhelming,” said Huerta at Comic Con. Namor is the king of the Atlanteans, a character that has long existed in the Marvel comics that similar powers to DC’s Aquaman. Namor has been a villain and an anti-hero, having powers that allow him to control the seas and to have super strength and speed.

The trailer of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teases a variety of storylines, including the main characters of the first film mourning the death of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman. It also teases a battle between the people of Wakanda and the people of Atlantis.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is directed by Ryan Coogler, the director of the first film, and it stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Michaela Coel and more.

The San Diego Comic Con teased a variety of upcoming projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including phase 5 and 6. The upcoming projects include “Ant-Man 3,” a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, “Blade,” “Daredevil” and more.