David Schwimmer teases Jennifer Aniston with a shower picture ahead of her LolaVie release

David Schwimmer is still teasing Jennifer Aniston after all these years. The actor had fans laughing on Instagram after he recreated a shower photo she posted earlier in the week. “Something’s coming” Aniston captioned her picture. Her Friends costar quipped in his caption, “a towel I hope?”

People love whenever Schwimmer and Aniston are in the same conversation. “STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS,” one fan wrote.

The obsession with Schwimmer and Aniston has resulted in years of headlines and rumors that they are dating. While the Friends costars got married in Vegas on the show, they never actually dated in real life. Last year at the Friends HBO Max Reunion he did admit to having a “major crush” on her though.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” he said. “But it was like two ships passing,” he continued. “One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

It turns out Aniston was teasing her new shampoo and conditioner. Her hair care brand LolaVie released the line on Thursday. The actress got back in the shower to promote it with a fun video. “Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do!” She wrote in the caption.

Aniston announced launched the brand a year ago. She actually used the same “Something’s coming” caption as her shower picture.