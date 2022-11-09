Jennifer Lopez praises Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s co-parenting skills

Jennifer Lopez has only positive things to say about Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, who married Ben Affleck this year, has previously talked about how hard the couple has worked to unite both of their families. In an interview with Vogue, Lopez talked about Jennifer Garner and praised her parenting skills.

When talking about Garner, Lopez said she is “an amazing co-parent”. She also praised her relationship with Affleck and how positive it was on their children. They “work really well together,” she said.

Lopez shares that while handling teens is tough, uniting their families had been succesful. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”