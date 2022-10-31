Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok

Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears.

Garner’s TikTok is set to Spears and Madonna’s iconic anthem “Me Against the Music.” Garner plays both Spears and Madonna, embodying two ghosts, on dressed in purple and one dressed in white. Then there’s her dog, the cutest ghost of all, wearing a white blanket with slits for the eyes and snout. Garner captioned the clip simply, adding “Boo” and a ghost emoji. She also credits Britney Spears for the inspiration.

“The dog 💀💀💀,” wrote a follower. “That ghost scared me! 👻,” wrote someone else.

Garner has had a lot of fun over the month of October, sharing TikToks and clips of some of her favorite activities. Earlier this month, she shared a clip of herself trying out a hand mixer hack to make the pumpkin carver process easier. Garner’s face appears surprised as she easily removes the seeds from the pumpkin with the help of a hand mixer, later washing off the seeds and labeling it a win. “Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!” she captioned the post.

While Halloween is almost over, we’ll always have Garner’s costumes.