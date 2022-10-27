Jennifer Garner shared details of her 50th birthday party: ‘I was so shocked’

Jennifer Garner is sharing some details about her 50th birthday party, revealing that it was “basically a wedding,” and explaining that she invited all her family and friends.

“A wedding for myself,” the actress said about the massive celebration. “I basically had a wedding for myself. I was so shocked that I was doing it,” she explained during a recent interview with Town & Country magazine, as she wanted to make it a big celebration.

The Hollywood star said that they had lots of fun dancing, and encouraged her guests to dance to ‘Rocky Top’ by the Osborne Brothers. And she also wanted to do something good for the ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ program.

Jennifer asked her guests to help her fill 5,000 backpacks with enough food to feed a family of four, in support for the charity, adding that she “put everyone to work” that day.

She also talked about the perception of the public, and shared that she is in fact “nice” all the time. “I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely,” she said.

“I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It’s not that I feel I’m underestimated in that way-I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person,” Jennifer explained.