Jennifer Garner takes the kids she shares with Ben Affleck to spend the day at a pumpkin patch to celebrate the spooky season. Samuel and Seraphine climbed to the top of a haystack during the outing and then chose their favorite pumpkins.

Garner and the kids were all smiles and having a great time. At the end of the day and packed up all their selections and wheeled them down to their car.

Garner kept things casual and comfortable, wearing a beige sleeveless v-neck jumpsuit, a blue t-shirt underneath, comfy shows, and a cap.

Jennifer Garner takes her kids pumpkin picking ahead of Halloween celebrations

A month ago, Garner enjoyed the Labor Day weekend at Angel City FC’s soccer match against Mexico for Copa Angelina 2022. Garner is one of the many celebrities that has invested in the club and she was photographed moving and grooving at the Banc of California Stadium.

While Garner was sitting right in front of the field, her daughter Seraphina was sitting a couple of rows back.