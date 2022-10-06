The Princess of Wales admits she felt ‘pressure’ picking her kids’ names

The Princess of Wales admittedly felt “pressure” when it came to her and Prince William choosing names for their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The mom of three spoke about the decision during her visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit on Wednesday.

©PA



The Princess of Wales admitted she and William felt pressure picking their kids’ names

Discussing the Princess’ visit, Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery, told PEOPLE, “She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.”

“She said they were their favorite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!” Amy added with a laugh.

Prince William and Catherine became parents in 2013 with the birth of their first child, Prince George. The royal couple’s second child, Princess Charlotte, was born in 2015 followed by Prince Louis in 2018.

©Getty Images



The royal mom of three visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit on Oct. 5

The Princess of Wales reminisced about her kids during her solo engagement on Oct. 5. “I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he’s a big boy now. I just feels like yesterday,” Catherine said while meeting baby Giles Talbot-Erasus. The baby’s scrunched up pose also reminded the Princess of her firstborn. The royal said: “George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that.”

Catherine visited the hospital’s maternity unit to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

The Princess met with staff from the Jasmine Team, which provides mental health support, and heard how the special care baby unit (SCBU) supports families. “It must make so much difference to families that they can stay together,” she said. The Princess told the staff that they “do such a vital role.” She said, “The fact that you’re providing this amazing support is really needed. That’s why I wanted to be here and celebrate it, and showcase the importance of midwives and these services in general.”