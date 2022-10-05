The Princess of Wales is a ray of sunshine during solo engagement

The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she stepped out for a solo engagement on Wednesday. Catherine visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit wearing a sunny yellow Karen Millen dress.

The Princess’ belted midi dress, which originally retailed for $376, features elbow-length sleeves and pressed pleats. The royal mom of three teamed the stylish design with suede pumps, a clutch and face mask.

Catherine, who is a mom to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, reminisced about her children during the visit on Oct. 5. While meeting baby Giles Talbot-Erasus, the Princess said: “I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he’s a big boy now. I just feels like yesterday.”

Giles’ scrunched up pose reminded the royal of her eldest son. Catherine said: “George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that.” At the hospital, the Princess also cuddled a baby named Bianca Moran, who was born early at 34 weeks and five days.

Catherine visited the hospital’s maternity unit—which received a UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Gold Award back in May—to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies. According to Kensington Palace, “The work of the unit is built around the understanding that the provision of high- quality maternity and early years care can fundamentally improve long-term health outcomes for the population, a concept which also forms the bedrock of The Princess of Wales’s work through the Centre for Early Childhood.”

Sharing pictures from the engagement, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account wrote: “With a focus on maternal mental health, alongside pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital ensures women and their families feel safe, supported and have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments which are so crucial to ensuring their babies grow and thrive,” adding, “It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital.”