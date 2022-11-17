Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have become fast friends

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have had no trouble getting along.

According to US Weekly, the pair has become fast friends following Lopez marriage to Ben Affleck and multiple family trips.

©GettyImages



Affleck and Lopez on their European honeymoon

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” said an insider, who also said that Garner couldn’t believe “how sweet” Lopez is with her children.

“They really enjoy each other,” said the source.

Lopez and Affleck married earlier this year, with both of them working hard to unite their families in the most seamless way possible. Lopez has two children, Max and Emme, from a previous relationship with Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three kids with ex Jennifer Garner: Seraphina, Sam and Violet.

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separated in the year 2015

In an interview with Vogue, Lopez talked about blending the two families and of Garner’s co-parenting skills. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” she said of Garner and Affleck’s dynamic.

When speaking about the children, she said that things were going well even if it was a delicate situation that should be handled with care. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”