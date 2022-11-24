The mystery behind Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts: New project in the works?

Jennifer Lopez could be working on a new and exciting project! The Hollywood star has decided to delete all of her social media posts, including her profile picture on Instagram, leaving her 226 million fans and followers wondering about the reason behind the surprising change.

And while there is no clear reason so far, many musicians have done the same thing before, indicating that a new era of music is about to start, including Taylor Swift, before announcing her iconic ‘Reputation’ era.

Jennifer’s Facebook, TikTok and Twitter accounts also seem to indicate the same thing, with her profile picture being replaced for a dark circle. This could mean new music is on the way, however Jennifer also made headlines after signing a deal with Netflix, which included TV and film content for the popular streaming platform.

Deadline reports that Jennifer’s production company Nuyorican Productions, signed the deal back in June 2021, described as a “multi-year first-look deal,” spanning feature films, TV series and unscripted content, “with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.”

One thing is for certain, following the success of her Netflix documentary, the talented performer has been busy working hard on her multiple projects, and might be getting ready to make a big announcement soon.