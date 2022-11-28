Gisele Bündchen shows love to Tom Brady’s son

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s romantic relationship might be over, but for the model, the family will always come first. Brady took to social media to share a photo featuring his oldest child, John “Jack” Edward. The snap also features the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in the background. “My Inspiration ❤️,” the father of three captioned the image.

Among the thousands of comments was the 42-year-old Brazilian model and businesswoman. Gisele, who shares two children with Brady, daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, left a red heart emoji letting the pair know there is still love for them. The NFL star shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage, will continue coparenting and letting their kids have “full access to both [parents], whenever they want,” a source close to the NFL star revealed to People.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” adds the source. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the insider assures. “They’re not vindictive like that. These kids won’t be used as pawns. They’re going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”

The publication informed that they “agreed to joint custody of the kids.” Brady will continue living in Tampa and Bündchen will live about four hours away in her recently bougth Miami property.

Tom and Gisele said their kids would continue to live in a loving environment. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Brady said he and Bündchen are “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children”; therefore, they will continue to “work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”