Lele Pons and Guaynaa will soon become husband and wife. The famous couple got engaged in front of tens of thousands of people during Tomorrowland 2022. For the unforgettable moment Guaynaa got down on one knee and asked the Venezuelan comedian and singer if she wanted to marry him.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa got engaged during Tomorrowland 2022

Visibly surprised Lele rapidly said “yes,” and began tearing. “Happiest day of my life,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the video capturing the moment.

The Puerto Rican star and Lele made their relationship public in December 2020. Rumors of their relationship began swirling when they released the song “Se Te Nota” in September 2020. Their relationship has been blooming over the past year, with them sharing a lot of milestones over social media and many hilarious videos.

Last year, in an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, Guaynaa whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago, spoke about the woman that inspires him daily, Lele Pons. “I’m considering a family, marriage and children,” he said in part, referring to how he visualize his future.