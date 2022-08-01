Lele Pons and Guaynaa got engaged during Tomorrowland 2022

Lele Pons and Guaynaa will soon become husband and wife. The famous couple got engaged in front of tens of thousands of people during Tomorrowland 2022. For the unforgettable moment Guaynaa got down on one knee and asked the Venezuelan comedian and singer if she wanted to marry him.
Visibly surprised Lele rapidly said “yes,” and began tearing. “Happiest day of my life,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside the video capturing the moment.
The Puerto Rican star and Lele made their relationship public in December 2020. Rumors of their relationship began swirling when they released the song “Se Te Nota” in September 2020. Their relationship has been blooming over the past year, with them sharing a lot of milestones over social media and many hilarious videos.
Last year, in an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA, Guaynaa whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago, spoke about the woman that inspires him daily, Lele Pons. “I’m considering a family, marriage and children,” he said in part, referring to how he visualize his future.
Guaynaa also spoke about the things that keeps him grounded. “I’m family oriented. I don’t go out much; I don’t have much social interaction and my friends and they are just like me. It depends a lot on the personal circle with which you surround yourself, my immediate circle is obviously my family, but after that there are my friends like Danny Ocean, here I have Mau and Ricky, my girlfriend, who are just like me,” he says.
Adding, “Producers like Andy Clay, Edgar Barrera, they are very down-to-earth as well and outside of music as well, friends and actors, athletes. I think it depends on what you surround yourself with, how my grandmother used to say: ‘Tell me who you hang out with and I‘ll tell you who you are.’”
In 2021, the singer and social media personality bought her first house alongside the Puerto Rican rapper. Lele posted a photo on Instagram, showing herself and Guaynaa kissing and hugging on the driveway of their new place. She captioned it: “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE!”
Congratulations to the happy couple!