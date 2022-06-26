Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lele Pons is celebrating her birthday. The Venezuelan singer is making the most of her day by celebrating with her loved ones and receiving a lot of love from her friends, which include Guaynaa, Anitta, Paris Hilton and more.
RELATED:
WATCH: Anitta unveils first look at her real-life character in Free Fire in new music video
Lele Pons celebrates Pride and honors her dad: “I’m more than grateful to be his daughter”
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!