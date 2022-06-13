Lele Pons celebrates Pride and honors her dad: “I’m more than grateful to be his daughter”

Lele Pons has amazing role model parents, so much that the well known social media sensation could not feel more proud of them. This week, Lele has joined Pride month celebrations, which are close to her heart, since her father, Luis Pons, is part of the community. Just two years ago on her reality show The secret life of Lele Pons, the 25-year-old revealed that her dad was gay. Although, at first it was hard for her to accept it, now she feels more than happy to see her father be himself.

The Latina star took to Ingragram and express her love for her dad by sharing several sweet photographs of the two of them with the caption: “Happy Pride Month🌈 My dad is gay and I’m beyond grateful to be his daughter!! Time to celebrate this month! Te amo Papi🌈❤️”

Sofía Reyes, Diana Maux, Hannah Stocking and other celebs and close friends of Lele, showed their support with sweet comments. Her thousands of fans, also reacted to this moving post, full of courage, support and much love.

The history of Lele Pon’s parents

Lele’s parents, Anna Maronesse and Luis Pons, made the decision to separate when she was a young girl. In a short time, Lele realized her father’s preferences, and despite the great surprise that it represented in her life, she understood it. In her documentary, The secret life of Lele Pons, she revealed: “When my dad told me he was gay, it was a surprise, but I didn’t judge him. I tried to understand it and eventually I did. I was like ‘ok you’re gay, I want to understand how you feel and what made you decide to marry mom, why are you telling me now? I just want to understand everything.”