Christina Aguilera brings Paris Hilton and Kim Petras to the stage, performs ‘Lady Marmalade’

Christina Aguilera took over Los Angeles Pride over the weekend! The iconic singer went all out headlining the highly anticipated music festival, bringing many special guests to the stage and making the crowd go crazy with an emotional rendition of ‘Beautiful’ which even brought her to tears.

The singer recently shared her thoughts about what it means for her to be an LGBTQ+ ally, crediting her supportive fans for her career and explaining her connection to the queer community.

Christina decided to invite singer Kim Petras to the stage, who performed one of her most iconic songs. The pair also made a short duet before Christina surprised the audience with a reunion of Moulin Rouge’s ‘Lady Marmalade,’ bringing Mya to the stage.

She also performed ‘Express’ from the musical ‘Burlesque’ starring Cher, and changed into a stunning yellow showgirl costume especially for the performance.

But she did not stop there, as she also invited Paris Hilton, who was a special guest at Britney Spears’ wedding, and had fans going wild when she grabbed the microphone to perform her hit song ‘Stars Are Blind.’

Paris played a short DJ set and included Christina’s song ‘Genie in a Bottle’ and Britney’s ‘Toxic’ to get the party started for the last part of the concert, where the singer performed the fan-favorite song ‘Car Wash’ ft. Missy Elliott.

I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight,” Christina said to the audience, adding “Thank you for your love and support over the last 20 years. You’re my family.”