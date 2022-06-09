Christina Aguilera is making sure her kids and partnet experience her upbringing and roots; therefore, the singer and songwriter took them to learn more about iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

According to the star, her family is very artistic, so visiting her art gallery was a must. “Coming from a family filled with artists and painters, Frida has been a constant inspiration to me, my family and now my children, she wrote on social media alongside a video of herself dancing and enjoying Mariachi music.

©Christina Aguilera



Christina Aguilera dances with her daughter at Frida Kahlo’s art gallery

“I’ve been reading to my daughter about Frida since she was a baby, and now wanting to be an artist and a little painter herself, we were thrilled to find out this special exhibit was coming to LA!” she added.

“We had the most magical time✨ @fridaimmersive @lighthouseartspacela Thank you Gilbert for always bringing my love of mariachi. Thank you Mariachi Garibaldi for singing my favorite, ‘paloma negra.’”