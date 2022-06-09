Christina Aguilera dances with her daughter at Frida Kahlo’s art gallery

Christina Aguilera is making sure her kids and partnet experience her upbringing and roots; therefore, the singer and songwriter took them to learn more about iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
According to the star, her family is very artistic, so visiting her art gallery was a must. “Coming from a family filled with artists and painters, Frida has been a constant inspiration to me, my family and now my children, she wrote on social media alongside a video of herself dancing and enjoying Mariachi music.
“I’ve been reading to my daughter about Frida since she was a baby, and now wanting to be an artist and a little painter herself, we were thrilled to find out this special exhibit was coming to LA!” she added.
“We had the most magical time✨ @fridaimmersive @lighthouseartspacela Thank you Gilbert for always bringing my love of mariachi. Thank you Mariachi Garibaldi for singing my favorite, ‘paloma negra.’”
The Ecuadorian descent star honored Kahlo for all the gifts she left to the world. “Thank you, Frida🕊 for continuing to inspire generations to come with your honesty, beauty, and fighting spirit that lives on forever! #fridakahlo #immersiveart,” Christina concluded.
Aguilera’s outing comes after releasing “Cuando me dé la Gana” featuring Christian Nodal, as part of Aguilera’s newest EP La Tormenta. Months after releasing her second Spanish-language album La Fuerza, the Latina singer revisits her roots with 12 new songs produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, including a Regional Mexican.
Singing for the second time in this genre, Aguilera surprised her followers on social media by announcing the two other names of her trilogy. “You all mean so much to me ✨ AGUILERA: La Fuerza, La Tormenta and soon, La Luz ❤️🔥,” she wrote alongside a clip.