Salma Hayek dances on tables in a bikini while sailing with Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek knows that anything can be a dance floor, including a table. On Tuesday, the actress shared a gallery of photos from her time out to sea with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and she was letting loose while dancing on a table on the boat. Pinault was all smiles as he watched his wife bust a move.
The Frida actress only used hashtags for the caption of the post writing, #dancingontables, and #sailing.
Hayek looks ready for summer in the lavender bikini that showcased her toned physique.
It’s unclear where the couple set sail, but the couple has always been a lover of the ocean. The businessman acquired the French cruise ship operator Ponant through his holding company Artemis in 2015.
Summer hasn’t officially started, but Hayek has been having a lot of fun lately. Aside from dancing on top of tables, she enjoyed Marc Anthony’s concert on his European “Pa’lla voy” tour in London with his fiancé Nadia Ferreria. The actress shared a video letting loose just feet away from the stage, and it looked like she was in a salsa trance.
As we reported, when it comes to Anthony and Hayek’s friendship, they have been involved in the same social circle for years. They starred in the 2001 film “In the Time of the Butterflies,” where they played each other’s love interests.
After the concert Anthony shared a photo of himself, Hayek, and Nadia, thanking his old friend and co-star for all the support. “Last night surrounded by so much beauty and powerful women,” he wrote. “Thank you Salma for accompanying me.”
We will have to wait and see what Hayek has planned next for summer!