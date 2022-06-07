Salma Hayek dances on tables in a bikini while sailing with Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek knows that anything can be a dance floor, including a table. On Tuesday, the actress shared a gallery of photos from her time out to sea with her husband François-Henri Pinault, and she was letting loose while dancing on a table on the boat. Pinault was all smiles as he watched his wife bust a move.



The Frida actress only used hashtags for the caption of the post writing, #dancingontables, and #sailing.

Hayek looks ready for summer in the lavender bikini that showcased her toned physique.

It’s unclear where the couple set sail, but the couple has always been a lover of the ocean. The businessman acquired the French cruise ship operator Ponant through his holding company Artemis in 2015.